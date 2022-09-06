Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • At a Manchester event, Meghan shone like a “rockstar,” while Prince Harry appeared “awkward.”
At a Manchester event, Meghan shone like a “rockstar,” while Prince Harry appeared “awkward.”

At a Manchester event, Meghan shone like a “rockstar,” while Prince Harry appeared “awkward.”

Articles
Advertisement
At a Manchester event, Meghan shone like a “rockstar,” while Prince Harry appeared “awkward.”

At a Manchester event, Meghan shone like a “rockstar,” while Prince Harry appeared “awkward.”

Advertisement
  • This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK to take part in a number of charitable engagements.
  • Meghan gave her first address since resigning from her royal duties in 2020 at the One Young World Summit
  • Which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended on Monday in Manchester.
Advertisement

The duchess said in her speech that “It is very nice to be back in the UK.” She received immense praise from the audience with some saying that she stole the show with her confident appearance.

Also Read

Meghan Markle under fire over racism allegations
Meghan Markle under fire over racism allegations

An insider with ties to the Firm has disclosed this information to...

A body language expert has pointed out that Meghan looked ‘regal and elegant’ at the summit as compared to Prince Harry, who ‘was riddled with signals of anxiety and awkwardness.’

Speaking to The Sun, Judi James said the duchess handled the event “like a rock star” while Harry appeared “awkward and bashful.”

“Meghan arrived down the steps between the audience like a rock star, hand in hand with a more bashful looking Harry and giving sweet baby-waves to the fans on either side,” she said.

Meghan chose a stunning red top from Valentino along with wide-leg pants for the occasion. James recalled “literally folded his jacket across his torso at one point, checked his tie several times and hiked his pants or fiddled with his shirt or cuffs,”

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called ‘fake royals’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called ‘fake royals’

Lilibet and Archie's parents were driven to Euston Station in London. Prince...

In spite of the duke’s “underlying body language rituals suggested high levels of tension and anxiety underlying the confident and hard-hitting delivery.” James claimed that Meghan communicated her love for Harry throughout her speech.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story