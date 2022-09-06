This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK to take part in a number of charitable engagements.

Meghan gave her first address since resigning from her royal duties in 2020 at the One Young World Summit

Which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended on Monday in Manchester.

The duchess said in her speech that “It is very nice to be back in the UK.” She received immense praise from the audience with some saying that she stole the show with her confident appearance.

A body language expert has pointed out that Meghan looked ‘regal and elegant’ at the summit as compared to Prince Harry, who ‘was riddled with signals of anxiety and awkwardness.’

Speaking to The Sun, Judi James said the duchess handled the event “like a rock star” while Harry appeared “awkward and bashful.”

“Meghan arrived down the steps between the audience like a rock star, hand in hand with a more bashful looking Harry and giving sweet baby-waves to the fans on either side,” she said.

Meghan chose a stunning red top from Valentino along with wide-leg pants for the occasion. James recalled “literally folded his jacket across his torso at one point, checked his tie several times and hiked his pants or fiddled with his shirt or cuffs,”

In spite of the duke’s “underlying body language rituals suggested high levels of tension and anxiety underlying the confident and hard-hitting delivery.” James claimed that Meghan communicated her love for Harry throughout her speech.