Edition: English
Edition: English

Big bruise on hand of Queen Elizabeth left fans worried

Articles
  • Theresa May has been appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.
  • Liz Truss was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday.
  • The Queen asked her to form a new Administration-Royal Family’s official social media feeds.
Liz Truss was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty the Queen “asked her to form a new Administration,” according to the Royal Family’s official social media feeds.

Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.” read a social media post that included a photo of the two.

Royal biographer Angela Levin commented on the image of the Queen and the prime minister as follows:

“Why has the Queen got such a large bruise on her hand. I wonder if Her Majesty has been having injections.”

Hundreds of people voiced concern for the monarch’s health after observing the marks on her hand.

