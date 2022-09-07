Big bruise on hand of Queen Elizabeth left fans worried

Theresa May has been appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.

Liz Truss was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty the Queen “asked her to form a new Administration,” according to the Royal Family’s official social media feeds.

Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.” read a social media post that included a photo of the two.

Royal biographer Angela Levin commented on the image of the Queen and the prime minister as follows:

“Why has the Queen got such a large bruise on her hand. I wonder if Her Majesty has been having injections.”

Hundreds of people voiced concern for the monarch’s health after observing the marks on her hand.

