British politician slammed for VIP treatment at queue to view Queen

Author criticizes lawmaker who bypassed line to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state.

Christine Hamilton: It smacks of entitlement.

The British politician who bypassed the line to see Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state after it was notified that entry was no longer permitted has come under fire from author Christine Hamilton.

“It smacks of entitlement. That is the one thing the Queen’s reign did not represent,” she said while speaking on GB News.

In a statement of gratitude on the eve of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s big state burial, King Charles III said he had been “moved beyond measure” by the outpouring of public grief following her passing.

The offers of sympathy and support from Britain and throughout the world, the King and Queen Consort Camilla stated, had “so deeply touched” them.

Prior to Monday’s departure, Britain observed a moment of silence on Sunday as a respect to Queen Elizabeth.

“We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he said in a statement.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

