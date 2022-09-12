Britney Spears says ‘part of me has died’

The singer Britney Spears has now provided additional insight into how it has affected her. Her troubled connection with her sons has been very public in recent weeks.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are the children of the Toxic singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44.

Both Preston and Jayden missed their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, and recently, the teenagers shared their perspective by expressing desire for a reunion.

In a recent ITV News interview, Jayden, who spoke for the whole interview, said there was “no hate” between the boys and their mother and said, “I 100% think this can be repaired.” Just a lot of time and work will be required. All I want is for her mental health to improve. I really want to see her when she’s better.

After her sons grew distant from her, Britney now claims that she feels like “a major part of me has died,” baring her soul in a new audio posted to social media.

In the audio tape posted to Instagram, she claimed, “I once had my kids, lot more than Kevin.”

People tend to only recall the negative aspects, therefore they forget that part. However, I had them 70% of the time from the time they were six to nine years old. I’ve actually felt like a major part of me has died since they left.

I literally have no purpose now, Britney continued. They brought me delight. They were my entire world. I eagerly anticipated seeing them. I had that as my ultimate goal.

Then, all of a sudden, they vanished. “Did my heart just cease beating?” I exclaimed. ”.’ The Gimme More singer expressed her confusion about “how it’s so simple for them just to cut me off like that.”

Britney explained that her reason for posting the recording was that her therapist is only available ‘usually once a week’ and it is ‘really crucial’ for her to ‘feel like I can share.’

In a separate post, the pop icon said she is ‘taking each day at a time’ right now as she feels like a ‘recluse’, but and has to force her self to ‘get the hell out of my head’.

The singer received an outpouring of support from her fans, who defended her “freedom of speech” and reminded Britney: “You have millions of people looking out and up for you.”

‘Im so sorry you’re hurting Britney. You have a million other kids out there that love you ❤️❤️❤️ you will see your kids again! 🦁’, one fan wrote.

After apparently receiving 70% custody of Preston and Jayden in 2019, their father has reportedly been there for most of their upbringing.

