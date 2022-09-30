Camilla cannot murder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Camilla was ‘very upset’ by the Sussexes doing the Oprah Winfrey sit-in.

Due to royal custom, she is unable to “attack” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Historian says Camilla is compelled to ’embrace it all and hope it will improve’.

Due to royal custom, Queen Consort Camilla is unable to “attack” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles’ wife, who was ‘very upset’ by the Sussexes doing the Oprah Winfrey sit-in, is ‘defenceless’ at the hands of her dignity.

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, royal historian Angela Levin stated the 73-year-old is compelled to “embrace it all and hope it will improve.”

According to WOW CEO Jack Kelly,”She [Camilla] is very defenceless because her way of doing things is by being discreet. It is also a matter of dignity.

“The royals can’t retaliate. If you love your children or your stepchildren, and I’m sure that she does, no matter what they do, you cannot attack back.

“There’s always the long-term possibility that you will still be able to love each other and come back together again, so you need to be careful that you don’t poison the water.”

Meghan and Harry accused a top royal member of making racist remarks about Archie in a 2021 interview with Oprah.

