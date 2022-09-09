Diana famously lamented that “there were three of us in this marriage”—her, Charles, and Camilla, his longtime lover

It was revealed in a shocking BBC television interview in 1995.

She reportedly even referred to her love rival as a “rottweiler.”

Advertisement

Charles and Camilla gradually started to appear together in public after Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, and eventually the two were regarded as a couple. She gained notoriety as the future king’s devoted wife after their 2005 wedding.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth death: These are the British Royal Family’s new titles After Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, the Royal family...

As they examined the flowers left by mourners for Prince Philip, the father of Charles, the couple could be seen standing side by side. Interest in their relationship was renewed by the well-liked Netflix series “The Crown,” which follows the lives of Britain’s most famous family with a hefty dose of artistic license.

The elder Camilla, who was represented by Oscar-winning writer, director, and actress Emerald Fennell, was seen as Charles’ target.

Camilla has established herself in real life, taking part in events like the Booker Prize ceremony and even the “Strictly Come Dancing” championship final. She runs an Instagram book club and pushes to increase awareness of osteoporosis, a disease that her mother, Rosalind, suffered from.

As she celebrated her 70th year on the throne earlier this year, the queen declared she hoped Camilla would be referred to as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king, putting an end to a protracted discussion over it.

Advertisement

Also Read Netflix’s royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen’s death Netflix’s royal drama The Crown confirms to pause filming after Queen's death....

Only 20% of respondents to a YouGov survey conducted in May 2022 preferred the moniker “queen,” while 39% preferred “princess consort.”

In the second three months of 2022, YouGov placed Camilla as the ninth most popular royal, with 40% of respondents favouring her.