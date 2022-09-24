Camilla never was a ‘mother’ to Prince Harry

Camilla has never felt comfortable around Prince Harry.

Camilla, who is now King Charles’ Queen Consort, has never felt comfortable around Prince Harry. The former Duchess of Cornwall was tasked with building a relationship with her stepsons, Prince William and Harry, after she wed into the royal family in 2005.

William adjusted to his new life while Harry continued to harbour resentment for Camilla.

According to a book excerpt by royal biographer Angela Levin, “It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge.”

“One insider felt that being Prince Harry’s stepmother in particular wasn’t easy,” the passage continued. “The Duchess always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving. Otherwise, they got on quite well.”

Never did Camilla intend to “be a surrogate mother” to Harry. She never wavered from her goal of remaining a “supportive figure in the background.”

