  • Camilla Parker lost her calm over Princess Charlotte’s antics at Queen’s funeral.
  • Royal family gathered on Monday at Westminster Abbey.
  • Step-grandmother Queen Consort Camilla reprimanded the mother of the Prince and Princess.
Princess Charlotte’s antics at the burial for Queen Elizabeth II caused Camilla Parker to appear to lose her composure.

For Her Majesty’s last ceremonies, the royal family gathered on Monday at Westminster Abbey. King Charles was accompanied by his heir Prince William and his two children, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9.

While the kids made an effort to act appropriately in the Queen’s honor, there were times when they let their antics get the better of them and were recorded on camera.

Step-grandmother Queen Consort Camilla reprimanded the mother of the Prince and Princess, Kate Middleton, for upsetting and frustrating the tiny ones.

When George pinched his sister, Charlotte screamed “ow!” in Freeman’s lip reader.

The act infuriated Camilla, who turned to Kate and said, “Take her.”

Twitter weighed in in response to the incident: “It appears that Princess Charlotte and Prince George have a minor argument. Take a look at Camilla, the Queen Consort.”

An specialist in body language also stated: “There is unquestionably a problem with Camilla’s health.

“She may be seen trembling slightly in the close-up. She also appears worn out.

He observed, “She appeared to be closing her eyes from fatigue.”

