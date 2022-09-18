Camilla wins King Charles’ support and praise as Queen Consort

Camilla has assumed the role of Queen Consort to her husband King Charles III.

She has been touring the country with the new king, proving to be a pillar of stability in the royal family.

Camilla’s favorability has significantly increased since her public debut last year.

After progressively overcoming popular opposition, Camilla has assumed the role of Queen Consort to her husband King Charles III with the minimum of fuss.

King Charles III hailed his “darling wife,” Camilla, for her support in his first speech to the nation on September 9.

After a protracted and occasionally adulterous love affair, the couple finally got married in 2005.

Charles remarked in a televised tribute the day following his mother’s passing, “I know she (Camilla) will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

When Charles went to the queen’s death in Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, Camilla, 75, was by his side.

She has since been touring the country with the new king, proving to be a pillar of stability in the royal family by participating in events like the proclamation of the new king and visits to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Even if Camilla isn’t at the top of lists of the most popular royals, her favorability has significantly increased.

Less than half of Britons wanted her to become queen the previous year.

According to a YouGov poll released on Tuesday, while 18 percent of respondents believed Camilla would not be a good consort, 53 percent now believe she will.

Those waiting in line to visit the queen’s coffin in London on Friday told AFP that they respected Camilla for her support of Charles and had grown to value her role.

One man, risk manager Peter Finlayson, stated, “I’ve changed my mind (about Camilla) in the last five or 10 years.”

“If you look back in history, Camilla has always been there for Charles; she is a great support to him and she has earned the right to be there.

“They are providing the continuity that we all thought we had lost with the queen.”

The 57-year-old math tutor Deborah Toulson says “this week particularly, she (Camilla) has been amazing”. She claimed that during recent public appearances, Camilla might be seen subtly advising Charles on what to do.

Despite this, Camilla has always been despised by many British citizens who hold her morally responsible for Charles’s disastrous marriage to Diana.

She has gradually gained respect from the queen, who recommended to Charles that she take the title of Queen Consort.

Camilla accompanied Charles as he visited Westminster Hall last week to accept condolences from the legislature. Camilla wore a black dress and pearls, and the two sat on complementary gold thrones.

Camilla sat close by when the new king, his two brothers, and his sister gathered around the queen’s casket at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh during the silent vigil.

The new queen’s decision to wear a diamond brooch shaped like a thistle, Scotland’s national symbol, that had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth, was applauded by tabloids.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Camilla has continued to perform her duties as she recovers from a fractured toe that is said to have occurred prior to the queen’s passing.

“She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it. It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” a source told the paper.

Camilla stood stoically and accepted the offending pen as Charles stormed out of a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland where he was captured on tape losing his cool over a leaky fountain pen.

Anne-Marie Whatts, a Londoner in her early 40s who works in information technology, added that Camilla “has shown through time that she is an immense support for Charles and she has again proved that this week by being very calm.”

Because “she had a relatively normal life until her 50s”. according to Camilla’s biographer Angela Levin, “she has a better knowledge than Charles of what the public is thinking.”

It will be interesting to see if Camilla is given the freedom to speak her mind as we haven’t really heard from her in the past week. AFP

