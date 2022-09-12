Casket of Queen Elizabeth arrives in Edinburgh

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Thousands of mourners gathered along the route to pay their respects to the monarch.

Her coffin will spend the night at St Giles’ Cathedral before flying to London for her formal funeral.

Advertisement

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where the royal family vacationed, to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

As the casket was carried to the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s formal residence in Scotland, thousands of mourners gathered along the ceremonial route to pay their respects to their late Queen.

A ceremonial guard procession welcomed the cortege.

The sombre crowds along the route fell hushed in reverence as the cortege passed by and then burst into modest applause in Her Majesty’s honour.

The procession made its first stop in Ballater, where officials, including the queen’s envoy in Aberdeenshire, were present for a memorial service.

The Queen’s coffin will spend the night in St. Giles’ Cathedral keeping vigil before being transported by air to London on Tuesday, September 13.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, she will thereafter rest in peace at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the location of Parliament, until her formal funeral on September 19th.

The Queen’s casket will be on display at the cathedral through Tuesday, September 13.

Also Read Princess Anne chosen to carry coffin of Queen Elizabeth Princess Anne accompanied the funeral cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh. She was...