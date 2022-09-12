Casket of Queen Elizabeth arrives in Edinburgh

Princess Anne chosen to carry coffin of Queen Elizabeth
Princess Anne accompanied the funeral cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh. She was...
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II made its six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where the royal family vacationed, to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.
As the casket was carried to the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarch’s formal residence in Scotland, thousands of mourners gathered along the ceremonial route to pay their respects to their late Queen.
A ceremonial guard procession welcomed the cortege.
The sombre crowds along the route fell hushed in reverence as the cortege passed by and then burst into modest applause in Her Majesty’s honour.
The procession made its first stop in Ballater, where officials, including the queen’s envoy in Aberdeenshire, were present for a memorial service.
The Queen’s coffin will spend the night in St. Giles’ Cathedral keeping vigil before being transported by air to London on Tuesday, September 13.
According to the BBC, she will thereafter rest in peace at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the location of Parliament, until her formal funeral on September 19th.
The Queen’s casket will be on display at the cathedral through Tuesday, September 13.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.