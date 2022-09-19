Celebrities who came to say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

Thousands of mourners, heads of state, and dignitaries travelled to London for Her Majesty’s lying-in-state.

First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, represented her nation at the event.

Tilda Swinton was photographed among throngs of people attending the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

As the Westminster Hall doors were shut to the public, Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state officially came to an end.

On September 19, Her Majesty's state burial was held in London.

Hundreds of British citizens and foreign leaders paid their respects to the late monarch and visited her coffin in Westminster Hall prior to her funeral.

Joe Biden, the president, and Jill Biden, the first lady

The Bidens paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth’s casket on Sunday. At the venerable Lancaster House close to Buckingham Palace, the American President and First Lady also added their signatures to the formal condolence book for Her Majesty.

Olena Zelenska is the Ukrainian first lady.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, represented her nation by travelling to Westminster Hall to view the Queen laying in state. During a Sunday audience, she also had a meeting with Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales.

On Monday, Zelenska will also attend the Queen’s burial on behalf of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, will continue to live there.

David Beckham

David Beckham, a football legend, also waited in line for the Queen to lie in state for 13 hours. The former English player told the BBC while wearing a flat cap and a black suit, “We all want to be here together, and we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen.”

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, a television star, also stood in line on Wednesday to see the procession of the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

“I love the Queen and I came over for this because I’m a royalist and I love the royal family,” the former co-host of The Talk show told the media. “No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her.”

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, and his wife Sophie Gregoire

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire paid their respects to the late monarch by going to see her lying-in-state. He also had a meeting at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III.

Ms. Tilda Swinton

Marvel’s Tilda Swinton was photographed among the throngs of people attending the funeral of the Queen as she bowed elegantly in her homage.

