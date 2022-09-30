Advertisement
Charles did not wait for Harry before announcing Queen’s death

  • Prince Harry was excluded from the royal circle in a cynical manoeuvre.
  • The Palace announced Her Majesty’s death with Harry still in transit.
  • Charles praised Harry, Meghan Markle, and their life abroad with affection in his speech
King Charles III announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral before Prince Harry arrived. Harry was excluded from the royal circle in a cynical manoeuvre as the Palace announced Her Majesty’s passing.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read the Palace statement.

“The Palace announcing Her Majesty’s death with Harry still in transit was a flex of royal muscle to ensure the King keeps his son and the perception of Harry’s past back-stabbing of the Royal Family far removed from the circle of power,” according to Royal expert Schiffer, who spoke about the deliberate plotting to the Daily Star.

A day later, Charles praised Harry, Meghan Markle, and their life abroad with affection in his speech.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

