Charles Spencer pays hearty tribute to Princess Diana

Throughout the week, he shared some lovely memorials that the late royal’s admirers had left for her.

Charles Spencer will experience some emotion on Wednesday as it will be the 25th anniversary of the passing of his sister, Princess Diana.

See inside images of Princess Diana’s childhood home, which could compete with a royal residence.

Throughout the week, the Earl used his Instagram Stories to share some lovely memorials that the late royal’s admirers had left for her. A black bench was placed beneath a painting of the Princess of Wales in silhouette, and in the days leading up to the painful occasion, many flowers and even tiny postcards with messages had been left by visitors.

Charles just titled the little video clip, “Floral tributes left at Althorp today – by visitors from around the world,” without revealing what the postcards’ messages were.

The family’s Northamptonshire residence, Althorp House, where Diana was raised, is now Charles’ residence. Even the Princess of Wales was laid to rest on the grounds, and guests have left mementos outside the temple where she is interred.

Diana actually met Prince Charles for the first time at the house after her sister Sarah Spencer invited him there.

When his father John Spencer passed away in 1992, Charles Spencer inherited Althorp House, where he had grown up with his three older sisters. Charles succeeded to the title of 9th Earl Spencer and began remodelling the family home.

Since Charles has decided to forbid photography within the magnificent residence, visitors may only enjoy an intimate encounter there.

However, admirers are allowed to take pictures outside the family home, so they can capture a lovely image of the building’s façade.

