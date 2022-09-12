Charles travel to Scotland for solemn procession of queen’s coffin

King Charles, will fly to Scotland to be with his sister Anne, brothers Andrew, and Edward.

He will also attend a vigil with senior royals at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle, her vacation home in Scotland, at the age of 96.

EDINBURGH: On Monday, when the body of the mother of King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, is carried in a sad procession from one of her Scottish palaces to the city’s famous St. Giles cathedral, Britain’s King Charles will take a flight to Edinburgh to be with his siblings.

The newly crowned monarch will also attend a vigil with senior royals at the church where the body will repose on Tuesday before being taken to London.

Since Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle, her vacation home in Scotland, at the age of 96, a series of meticulously orchestrated preparations to honour Britain’s 70-year monarch have been put into action.

Her oak coffin was transported on Sunday from Balmoral to Edinburgh via hearse, passing through the lovely Scottish countryside, villages, small towns, and cities while being draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and bearing a wreath on top.

Numerous groups, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to welcome the cortege as tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to show their respect.

Charles, 73, will proceed to the British parliament for another customary ceremony before departing for Scotland. Charles automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

The future king will respond to the condolences offered by members of the House of Commons and upper House of Lords in Westminster Hall following the death of his mother.

Then, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will take a flight to Edinburgh where he will meet up with his sister Anne, brothers Andrew, and Edward.

The Queen’s children will then follow the funeral in a procession as their mother’s coffin is escorted by troops to St Giles’ Cathedral. (Reuters)

