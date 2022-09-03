Nelson Mandela’s son praises Prince Harry to avoid UK media
Prince Harry's charitable activities were commended by Mandla Mandela during an appearance...
Even if he had been challenged by a British TV presenter, Nelson Mandela’s grandson refrained from condemning Meghan Markle.
He told the station, “We are always willing to accept Harry and help maintain his mother’s heritage when Harry returns to South Africa.”
When Dan Wootton, the show’s host, inquired about Nelson’s willingness to talk with Meghan Markle in a GB News world exclusive, he did not utter a single disparaging thing about the Duchess of Sussex.
Angela Levin, a royal biographer, took issue with his hesitation to criticise Meghan and Harry.
Commenting on his interview she said, “Does Mandela’s grandson know that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals? He praises the Queen and Prince Charles but does he not know Harry and Meghan’s behaviour towards them?”
