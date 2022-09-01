Diana ‘wouldn’t have been a fan’ of Meghan Markle- Former friend

The Princess of Wales would not have been a fan of Meghan Markle, according to TIna Brown, the late royal’s diarist.

According to a former friend of Diana, the late princess would not be a “fan” of Meghan Markle. According to TIna Brown, the late royal’s diarist, she would have thought the former Suits actress was “steering Harry in a direction that was not good” for him.

“Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction [Harry and Meghan] have taken,” she told The Daily Beast.

“Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine,” the author continued.

But according to Ms. Brown, a writer of several books on Diana, the Princess of Wales would have been “thrilled” to meet them had she known that her son was “happy” at the time.

“She would have been delighted, supportive and thrilled someone of mixed race was joining the royal family because Diana was so inclusive,” she said.

The Princess of Wales died in a vehicle accident in Paris at the age of 36 on this day 25 years ago.

Princes William and Harry are rumored to have paid their respects discreetly and separately as opposed to publicly as they have in the past.

Diana would be “very unhappy,” according to Ms. Brown, if her two sons didn’t reconcile. She continued by saying that she had always believed Harry would be there for William when he succeeded as king.

Diana used to detest August because her sons spent their vacations at Balmoral, Ms. Brown admitted to The Daily Beast. Diana said that going would draw too much attention, with “paparazzi helicopters flying overhead,” which would cause “misery” for everyone when Ms. Brown questioned why she couldn’t go, too.

Ms. Brown stated that one of the reasons she stayed with Dodi Fayed the summer she passed away was because he had bodyguards, boats, and helicopters, which in her opinion made it simpler to dodge the press. Brown continued, “But of course on that awful night the opposite was true.”

