Do you think Meghan Markle is the “next Amber Heard”?

  • Royal admirers who believe Meghan Markle is ‘manipulating’ Prince Harry to bring a lawsuit against the royals are now comparing her to Amber Heard
  • Amber Heard to fame online earlier this year after losing a defamation case against ex-Johnny Depp.

The claim was first posted online on Twitter by a royal fan, who simply tweeted: “Meghan Markle is the new Amber Heard, but I do not have any compassion for Prince Harry as I did Johnny Depp.”

The tweet was able to attract a variety of reactions from internet users, many of whom agreed with the initial message and others who disagreed.

One user commented: “True. This woman accusing his family of being racists when his dad walked her down the aisle in their wedding because her dysfunctional family couldn’t be there…”

Another added: “I feel sorry for Harry actually. He has made some very poor decisions but he has always been vulnerable mentally and boy did he get lured into the wrong place for him. He was an easy touch for madam victim.”

Others, however, did not appear to share this opinion. One said,  “Amber is an abuser, stop making this comparison and get a life,” and another commenting, “You’re so bitter and twisted over someone you’ve never met. It’s just tragic. Get a life.”

After leaving the royal family in 2020 with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan is still on many royal enthusiasts’ hit list. Recently, she has faced more criticism as a result of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes and an open interview with The Cut.

