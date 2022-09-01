Dr. John Kani of Lion King denies meeting Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle claimed that a South African actor had compared her to Nelson Mandela during the Lion King premiere in London.

Dr. John Kani, who provided the voice of Rafiki in the Disney picture, has denied ever having seen the Duchess and missing the UK premiere.

Dr. John Kani, who provided the voice of Rafiki in the Disney picture, has since asserted that he was the only South African actor present.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Meghan Markle made the assertion that a South African actor had compared her to Nelson Mandela during the Lion King premiere in London, which has since generated online discussion.

In her most recent interview, Markle made the contentious claim that she had been informed that South Africans “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The single South African actor in the cast of The Lion King has refuted Markle’s assertions.

Dr. John Kani, who provided the voice of Rafiki in the Disney picture, has since asserted that he was the only South African actor present. He also denied ever having seen the Duchess and missing the UK premiere.

The former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company told MailOnline that the wedding of Meghan and Harry in 2018 was “no huge event” in South Africa, adding, “I cannot even tell you now what month she married or what year.”

Meghan’s remarks, according to Dr. Kani, “seem like something of a faux pas by her,” and “it just may be a misremembering on her side,” the doctor continued.

“We had no South African link to the wedding or to her marrying Harry,” he continued. “I am truly surprised by this. For me, it is a non-event, the whole thing.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the MP and tribal leader of the Mvezo Traditional Council spoke. “Nelson Mandela’s release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives.

“It can never be compared to the celebration of someone’s wedding,” he added.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, revealed to The Cut magazine in a recent story that a surprise announcement about the 2019 movie was made by an unknown South African actor at the London premiere.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into[the royal family], we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison’.”

Also Read Meghan Markle reveals the words of her secret wedding speech Meghan Markle's mother has revealed the wording of her private wedding address...