During their meeting with Liz Truss, the Queen sends covert messages

Queen Elizabeth’s met with new Prime Minister of the UK Liz Truss.

It is creating a massive buzz on social media.

Truss planting a kiss on Her Majesty’s hands has gone viral online.

Due of the monarch’s recognizable black purse, photos of Truss planting a kiss on Her Majesty’s hands have been going viral online.

Despite being in her own house, the 96-year-old queen was seen carrying her handbag during the meeting.

According to the Mirror, Royal fans have come up with some strange explanations for the enigmatic patent.

“At home is the Queen. Does she need to bring her purse with her? At her age, surely whatever more weight she doesn’t need to carry is a good thing “On social media, one supporter wrote.

Another added in: “After all these time, I still get a laugh out of it how the Queen ALWAYS has her purse with her, even in her own home, living room near her sofa!”

Third supporter: “The Queen is in her own front room with her handbag on her arm. She is the epitome of my love. God protect the Queen, Her Majesty.

