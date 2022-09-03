Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth the Queen won’t be present at a Scottish event

Elizabeth the Queen won’t be present at a Scottish event

Articles
Advertisement
Elizabeth the Queen won’t be present at a Scottish event

Elizabeth the Queen won’t be present at a Scottish event

Advertisement

A Buckingham Palace source confirmed on Friday that Britain’s 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth will not be present at the Braemar Highland Gathering this weekend.

The source said that Prince Charles, the heir apparent, will be present as scheduled and that the decision was made with the welfare of the Queen in mind.

Also Read

Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”
Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

When Princess Diana passed away in Paris, Prince Charles wanted to be...

According to its organisers, the current monarch and members of the royal family have attended the event in the town 60 miles west of Aberdeen on a regular basis since 1848. The event has been taking place there in some capacity for the past nine hundred years.

The queen will choose the next leader of the United Kingdom at her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Royal in London, according to a palace official earlier this week. This is because of mobility concerns.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story