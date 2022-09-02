The tide has shifted between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to a body language specialist,

Despite the fact that they appear to be doing well since leaving the UK in 2020 to start a new life in the US.

In her analysis of Meghan and Harry’s interactions and body language, notably during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, body language expert Judi James told Mirror UK that Harry appeared “less self-assured” while Meghan’s confidence rose.

As per James: “I think when Meghan came to the UK, Harry very much saw himself in the role of overly protective husband that knew that all hell was going to break lose in terms of press and public interest, and was desperate to protect her – albeit that she presented herself as a very confident woman.”

“But I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip,” she continued, explaining, “He’s got his hand on the chair and she’s placed her hand on top… it is a maternal looking gesture which indicates reassurance and allows him to feed off her confidence.”

James added: “Meghan is just sitting there looking very demure, very regal I would say, very elegant… she’s got that super self-controlled, confident image going on here.”

She added of Prince Harry: “He looks way more guarded and a lot more uncomfortable and very much in need of that hand clasp that he’s getting from Meghan.”