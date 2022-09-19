Fans react on Queen Elizabeth just released photograph

Royal Family shares latest picture of late Queen Elizabeth
A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the...
A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the royal family in advance of her State Funeral.
The picture was taken, according to the statement, to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to accomplish this milestone.
“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life,” said the statement.
Within minutes of the image being posted on social media, thousands of people commented on it.
This week, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Only a short time after her passing, her son Charles was crowned King of England.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.