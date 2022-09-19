Advertisement
Fans react on Queen Elizabeth just released photograph

  • The picture was taken to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
  • Within minutes of the image being posted on social media, thousands commented on it.
  • “Millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life,” said a statement from the royal family in advance of her funeral.
A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the royal family in advance of her State Funeral.

The picture was taken, according to the statement, to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to accomplish this milestone.

“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life,” said the statement.

Within minutes of the image being posted on social media, thousands of people commented on it.

This week, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Only a short time after her passing, her son Charles was crowned King of England.

