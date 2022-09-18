Advertisement
Favorite brands of Queen Elizabeth can lose their royal warrant

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s sad demise is not only a shock for the royal family.
  • More than 500 products could lose royal endorsement after Queen’s death.
  • Manufacturers will have two years to remove the seal from their products if they don’t win royal approval.
The sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II has shocked not only the royal family, who have lost its beloved ruler, but it also appears to be a loss for the world’s most recognizable companies.

Due to the Queen’s passing, more than 500 of her favorite products could lose their royal endorsement.

Manufacturers of dog food, broomsticks, Cadbury chocolate, Fortnum & Mason tea, Burberry raincoats, and even Cadbury chocolate are among those waiting for King Charles III’s approval.

According to a report, the companies will have two years to remove the seal designating them as the sovereign’s favoured suppliers if they were unable to win the incoming monarch’s approval.

