Firm took ‘three hours’ to inform Prince Harry about queen’s death

Prince Harry ‘hates it’ when press wants to know his every move

The Queen died at Balmoral of ‘old age’, it was revealed yesterday.

The first time a monarch’s death certificate is believed to have been made public.

Prince Harry had not even made it to an airport amid apparent confusion.

Regarding Prince Harry’s tardy arrival for the Queen’s funeral, royal analysts have raised a number of queries and concerns.

Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, has raised this issue.

Her admissions have been published in a new piece for the outlet and reads, “The Queen died at Balmoral of ‘old age’, it was revealed yesterday – the first time a monarch’s death certificate is believed to have been made public.”

“But the document also raises intriguing questions after details on it confirmed that Prince Harry was not informed of his grandmother’s death for more than three hours.”

She said that “Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince William, were all on a plane heading for Scotland at the time [of the Queen’s death] and are believed to have been informed mid-air.”

“Prince Harry, meanwhile, had not even made it to an airport amid apparent confusion over whether he should travel up to Aberdeenshire with his wife Meghan. He finally got a private jet from Luton at 5.35pm, landing at Aberdeen at 6.47pm.”

“But that leaves a crucial two hours and 25 minutes between the Queen dying and Harry taking to the air, when it appears there was no communication between the prince and his family.”

When Palace staff and insiders were questioned, they “emphasised that the old-fashioned King does not carry a mobile phone and his diary is such that contacts between himself and his family generally have to be “scheduled in,”

The majority of the time, “family members have to resort to calling staff or even one of his police bodyguards to try to get an urgent message to him.”

“Others said it was likely the King wanted to tell his son personally, but with the clock ticking for the release of an official announcement, simply ran out of time.”

