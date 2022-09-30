Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Firm took ‘three hours’ to inform Prince Harry about queen’s death
Firm took ‘three hours’ to inform Prince Harry about queen’s death

Firm took ‘three hours’ to inform Prince Harry about queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Firm took ‘three hours’ to inform Prince Harry about queen’s death

Prince Harry ‘hates it’ when press wants to know his every move

Advertisement
  • The Queen died at Balmoral of ‘old age’, it was revealed yesterday.
  • The first time a monarch’s death certificate is believed to have been made public.
  • Prince Harry had not even made it to an airport amid apparent confusion.
Advertisement

Regarding Prince Harry’s tardy arrival for the Queen’s funeral, royal analysts have raised a number of queries and concerns.

Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, has raised this issue.

Her admissions have been published in a new piece for the outlet and reads, “The Queen died at Balmoral of ‘old age’, it was revealed yesterday – the first time a monarch’s death certificate is believed to have been made public.”

“But the document also raises intriguing questions after details on it confirmed that Prince Harry was not informed of his grandmother’s death for more than three hours.”

She said that “Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince William, were all on a plane heading for Scotland at the time [of the Queen’s death] and are believed to have been informed mid-air.”

She said that “Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince William, were all on a plane heading for Scotland at the time [of the Queen’s death] and are believed to have been informed mid-air.”

Advertisement

“Prince Harry, meanwhile, had not even made it to an airport amid apparent confusion over whether he should travel up to Aberdeenshire with his wife Meghan. He finally got a private jet from Luton at 5.35pm, landing at Aberdeen at 6.47pm.”

“But that leaves a crucial two hours and 25 minutes between the Queen dying and Harry taking to the air, when it appears there was no communication between the prince and his family.”

When Palace staff and insiders were questioned, they “emphasised that the old-fashioned King does not carry a mobile phone and his diary is such that contacts between himself and his family generally have to be “scheduled in,”

The majority of the time, “family members have to resort to calling staff or even one of his police bodyguards to try to get an urgent message to him.”

“Others said it was likely the King wanted to tell his son personally, but with the clock ticking for the release of an official announcement, simply ran out of time.”

Also Read

Scotland releases death certificate of Queen Elizabeth
Scotland releases death certificate of Queen Elizabeth

The Queen's death certificate has been published. The monarch died earlier this...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story