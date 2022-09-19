Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II expected to make ‘history’

The burial for Queen Elizabeth II today, September 19, 2022, will be unprecedented.

Royal specialist Jonathan Sacerdoti predicts it will top Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away after prolonged health and mobility issues.

According to a royal specialist, the scale of the burial for Queen Elizabeth II today, September 19, 2022, will be unprecedented and will go down in history as the largest, most spectacular event in Britain’s history.

British citizens have been grieving the death of the country’s longest-reigning queen for the past ten days. Millions of people have lined up in a historic line to pay their respects to her casket as it sits in state at Westminster Hall.

Jonathan Sacerdoti predicted that the Queen’s state burial, the first in Britain since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, would even top Princess Diana’s memorial service in 1997.

“The funeral will be I think, be spectacular and enormous and deservedly so. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II deserves a large and very respectful, well-attended state funeral,” Sacerdoti said, as per Express UK.

He added: “I think that we won’t have seen anything like it because it hasn’t happened for so long. And state funerals are big affairs at the best of times, but even those that we could remember during our lifetimes, are nothing in comparison to what I think we’re going to see for the Queen.”

“She was a giant, not just of our time but of all time. She was the longest serving Monarch and that makes her not just important historically, but also iconic… I think that she’s become the most photographed and portrayed woman in the world, possibly ever.”

“And it’s impossible that we shouldn’t have this opportunity to pay our respects and to honour her service. Britain also does these events so well, especially royal ones – we’ve seen many royal weddings over the years and they are spectacular and perfectly organised. This is almost immeasurably more important insofar as it’s more unique,” Sacerdoti added.

