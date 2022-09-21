Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Giant Candle blocks Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral

Giant Candle blocks Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral

Articles
Advertisement
Giant Candle blocks Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral

Giant Candle blocks Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral

Advertisement
  • Supporters of Meghan Markle believe the large candle that obstructs her during the Queen’s funeral was put on purpose.
  • The Duchess of Sussex’s face was almost completely hidden by a big yellow church candle.
  • Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion.
Advertisement

Supporters of Meghan Markle believe the large candle that obstructs her during the Queen’s funeral was put on purpose.

Some viewers are convinced because of the candle that her placement in the Westminster Abbey benches was a deliberate snub.

The Duchess of Sussex’s face, which was already partially hidden by her wide-brimmed hat, was almost completely hidden by a big yellow church candle, as viewers of the BBC’s coverage of the service on Monday noticed.

On Monday, following a day in which Britain and the rest of the world bid a tearful farewell to the country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography. Late in the day, an emotional King Charles fought back tears while other royal family members’ features wore the scars of loss.

Also Read

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimization’ at Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimization’ at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle reportedly felt like a "fish out of water" at Queen's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story