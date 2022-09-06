Government of the United Kingdom under Queen Elizabeth

During the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II, Liz Truss will become the 15th prime minister of the UK.

Queen’s position in the executive

The Queen must maintain complete political neutrality in her role as head of state.

The Queen is not allowed to vote or run for office per tradition, but she does play a significant ceremonial and formal role in the UK government.

The British parliament, which comprises of the Sovereign, the House of Lords, and the House of Commons, is referred to in a formal manner as “Queen in Parliament.”

Opening each new session of Parliament, bestowing Royal Assent on proposed legislation, and approving Orders and Proclamations through the Privy Council are just a few of the Queen’s responsibilities.

The Prime Minister and the Queen have a unique connection as she retains the power to nominate and meets with them frequently.

The Queen has official responsibilities with regard to the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland in addition to performing a distinct role in the UK Parliament, which is situated in London.