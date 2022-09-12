Harry and Meghan ‘may fly Archie and Lilibet over to UK’

Baljinder Ranow, Ms. Ranow’s 64-year-old mother, described seeing the four of them again as “fantastic.” When doctors raised concerns about Her Majesty’s health on Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the UK.

They currently anticipate staying here at least through her burial on September 19. The pair is deciding whether to ask Meghan’s mother Doria to accompany them to the UK after being away from Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, for more than a week.

Yesterday, when Harry and Meghan met up with Prince William and Kate to examine floral tributes for the late monarch, many were ecstatic to see the ‘Fab Four’ back together.

Future King William reportedly extended the olive branch to his brother because he “felt it was a vital demonstration of togetherness at an extraordinarily difficult moment for the family,” according to a story.

Fans of the royal family are hoping that the reconciliation would put the royal brothers’ relationship on the mend, as “the Queen would have wished.”

The Sussexes’ potential involvement in the royal procession that will accompany the Queen’s casket over the coming days is still unknown.

Plans on which members of the Royal Family would play significant roles at the funeral are likewise being kept under wraps for the time being.

There was a distinction between royals who were working and those who were not working at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

According to insiders, despite ongoing family conflict, Meghan and Harry want to put the emphasis squarely on honouring the Queen.

