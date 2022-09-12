Harry Styles returns to festival circuit at Toronto International Film

Harry Styles appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival this past weekend to promote his new movie My Policeman, proving that he isn’t letting prior film festival dramas keep him away from the scene.

Only last week, a viral video that spawned a tonne of hypotheses led to the weird accusation that the As It Was singer had spilt in his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine’s lap at the Venice Film Festival.

While Harry himself made light of the controversies at a performance while on the Love On Tour, Pine’s representative denied the allegations.

The pop artist can now concentrate on marketing his other recent film, My Policeman, which had one of its TIFF premieres on Sunday, with the spitgate controversy largely behind him.

Along with co-stars Emma Corrin, Rupert Everett, David Dawson, and director Michael Grandage, Harry, 28, attended the movie’s press conference in Ontario.

The former member of One Direction spoke candidly about how he developed the character of a repressed gay man during the event.

In a clip obtained by Variety, Styles was heard saying, “I believe he’s really curious.” “I believe that he was born into a very small world, and when you are born into that type of setting, you feel as though you know where the edge of the globe is,” said the author.

‘Slowly throughout the story, I think he’s realising that it is a little further away than Brighton. I think people live entire lives in very small bubbles like that, and if that’s how you’ve been brought up, and everyone around you and generations before you, your parents, etc. have all lived within their kind of small bubble, it’s obviously very difficult to even picture the world outside of that.’

Harry plays Tom, a policeman who falls in love with a schoolteacher in Brighton, in the 1950s drama My Policeman. However, despite the fact that homosexuality was prohibited at the time, he quickly starts a same-sex relationship with a museum curator.

Following its TIFF screening, the love drama garnered rave reviews, with Cinemablend writing: “#MyPoliceman absolutely affected me.” This tale is significant because it demonstrates how many LGBT people the previous generation’s system left behind. As the lead role, Harry Styles gave a solid performance.

My Policeman is shockingly very, very good, according to another critic at The Cinemaholic. The kind of historical love story drama that Hollywood need to produce more of. And Harry Styles is indeed fantastic.

One person tipped Harry for Academy Award success and said, “With his incredibly imaginative performance in MY POLICEMAN, Harry Styles looks like he’ll be gunning for an Oscar nomination. Styles takes the cliché-closeted-gay-role and rethinks it in a thoroughly current, post-metoo way. Every scenario he’s in is almost flawless! ’

Harry will undoubtedly be happy that the drama surrounding the Don’t Worry Darling promotional run in Venice last week is no longer in the spotlight.

The actor shrugged aside the allegations that he spat on his co-star Pine, saying at a recent tour performance that it was “amazing, fantastic, wonderful” to be back in New York and that this was their tenth performance at Madison Square Garden.

‘I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine but fear not, we’re back.’

The rumour was also rebuffed by Chris’ spokeswoman, who said: “This is a crazy story – a pure fiction and the consequence of an unusual web illusion that is clearly deceptive and allows for dumb speculation.”

