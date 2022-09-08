Advertisement
Edition: English
Harry’s marriage is not a “gender problem”: Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘self-destructive’ nature

  • Meghan Markle is accused of using the “victim” card.
  • She wants to keep making headlines.
  • She expressed her displeasure at being called “fortunate.”
Meghan Markle is accused of using the “victim” card to keep making headlines.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her displeasure at being called “fortunate” just because Prince Harry “chose” to wed her on the most recent episode of Mindy Kaling’s podcast Archetypes.

Dawn Neesom, a royal analyst, reacts on Meghan’s remarks: “Meghan managed to turn everything into victimhood, doesn’t she? I believe that this has less to do with misogyny and gender and more to do with getting married to someone who is eligible, regardless of gender.

“And I believe that when people tell Meghan, “Oh, you are so happy to be with him or to be married to him,” they are not referring to the fact that she is a woman or a spinster.

“I believe it is because Harry was one of the most eligible men and women on the planet; after all, he was a prince and a highly successful businessman.

“I believe that this has less to do with the gender issue and more to do with the fact that she essentially married a prince. She is incredibly fortunate. Few of us get to wed princes; the majority of us do so.”

