Edition: English
Edition: English

  Harry's "new approach," Princess Diana would not be a "big admirer" of Meghan Markle
Harry’s “new approach,” Princess Diana would not be a “big admirer” of Meghan Markle

Harry’s “new approach,” Princess Diana would not be a “big admirer” of Meghan Markle

Harry’s “new approach,” Princess Diana would not be a “big admirer” of Meghan Markle

Harry’s “new approach,” Princess Diana would not be a “big admirer” of Meghan Markle

  • For many followers of the Sussex family across the world, Meghan Markle is alleged to have destroyed their “dream of royal life.”
  • According to Express UK, this assertion was made by royal pundit Natasha Devon.

There, she defended the Duchess of Sussex and added, “It is possible that so many women have this disneyfied idea of what it is to be a princess.”

“It’s something that many, many girls internalize because of Disney more than because of the royal family.”

“They internalize it at a really young age, that that is the ultimate goal – that if you’re a princess there could be nothing better.”

“To have lived it, to have experienced it, and to say to the public, actually it’s not as great as you imagine – that, I think, is what annoyed everybody.”

“Because it’s not just taking away the fantasy of Harry and Meghan, it’s taking away their fantasy… What she did was she took away the fantasies of those women who had internalised the idea that to be a princess was to be the best thing ever.”

“And then Meghan Markle stood up and said ‘actually you’re wrong’, and people couldn’t deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system. Tell me I’m wrong.”

