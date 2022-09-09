Heartbreaking video of crew revealing Queen’s passing mid-flight

When the cabin staff on a Virginia Atlantic aircraft announced the tragic news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in the middle of the flight

Passengers on that trip were horrified.

Social media is awash with a touching footage from the aircraft in which the astonished passengers can be seen reacting in disbelief to the sombre crew’s praise of the monarch’s “amazing” reign.

“Very sad news that The Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has died after an extraordinary reign of 70 years,” the announcer said.

“Our thoughts, as I’m sure many of yours are, are with her family.

“And certainly all of us here at Virgin Atlantic – the crew included and everyone else – certainly wishes that she rest in peace.”

At the age of 96, the Queen passed away “peacefully” at her Balmoral residence due to ongoing health issues.

Her Majesty was placed “under medical monitoring,” according to Buckingham Palace, because a doctor was “concerned for her health.”

