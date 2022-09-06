Advertisement
  • Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton ignored Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Kate Middleton, Prince William impressed Meghan with lavish house

Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s arrival in the UK, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William apparently declined to meet the couple.

In order to visit charities near and dear to Meghan and Harry’s hearts, they are in Britain. William and Kate Middleton do not want to take the chance of meeting them and provoking any trouble.

The International Business Times, quoting The Daily Beast, reported “William and Kate will not risk meeting them. [The] Last time Harry met a member of the royal family he immediately gave an interview to an American TV network about it. Why would William and Kate want to give them ammunition?”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sold to Netflix?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sold to Netflix?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be renewing their vows...

According to The Daily Beast, who cited a royal source.

After the Duke and Meghan visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in April, Prince Harry gave an interview.

The IBT also cited a royal adviser who said William and Kate would want to avoid getting in touch with Harry and Meghan until they were aware of the details of both their Netflix documentary and Harry’s planned memoir.

