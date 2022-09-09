The prospects of Meghan Markle succeeding in King Charles’ envisioned new monarchy are exposed.

The actual reason the Duchess of Sussex may never ‘fit in’ with the Firm, under Prince Charles’ reign, was revealed by BBC royal journalist Nicholas Witchell.

Referencing Meghan Markle’s absence from the royal lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s passing, he broke the unexpected news.

To be very honest about it, he began by saying that it is “probably” because “She might not be too warmly greeted.”

This information was made public at the same time as Omid Scobie, the biographer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeted, “A source has supplied an update confirming that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral.”

It also came shortly after news of Queen Elizabeth’s ailing health began overtaking mass media outlets.

At the time Mr Scobie also went on to add, “Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight’s WellChild Awards).”

Does Meghan Markle fit into the royal family of Prince Charles?



Meghan Markle’s place in the Royal Family appears to be as uncertain as that of the rest of the extended branch because King Charles has often stated that he wants a “slimmed” down monarchy during his rule.

It will probably include the King, Camilla, who will be Queen Consort at the time, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and perhaps Anne, Princess Royal, claims royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She was also quoted telling Insider, “While these are all individuals that will be out in the future representing the crown, I think Charles will try to draw attention to himself, Camilla, and the Cambridge family as the future of the monarchy.”