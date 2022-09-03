Due to her mobility concerns, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth will defy convention and name Britain’s new prime minister at her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The queen will visit Balmoral, where she spends her summers, on September 6 to meet both departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor, according to a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Shortly after meeting with Johnson, she will have a meeting with Britain’s incoming prime minister, who is either former finance minister Rishi Sunak or foreign secretary Liz Truss, according to the spokeswoman.

On September 5, the winner of the race to succeed Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party will be declared. According to surveys, Truss is the undisputed front-runner.