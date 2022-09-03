Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM

In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM

Articles
Advertisement
In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM

In a departure with convention, Queen Elizabeth names a new British PM

Advertisement

Due to her mobility concerns, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth will defy convention and name Britain’s new prime minister at her Scottish estate Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The queen will visit Balmoral, where she spends her summers, on September 6 to meet both departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor, according to a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth is “threatened” by Meghan Markle with a “vault of skeletons.”
Queen Elizabeth is “threatened” by Meghan Markle with a “vault of skeletons.”

Royal experts have gone into a frantic frenzy over Meghan Markle She...

Shortly after meeting with Johnson, she will have a meeting with Britain’s incoming prime minister, who is either former finance minister Rishi Sunak or foreign secretary Liz Truss, according to the spokeswoman.

On September 5, the winner of the race to succeed Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party will be declared. According to surveys, Truss is the undisputed front-runner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story