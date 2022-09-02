Expert: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s body language suggests that the tide has changed
The tide has shifted between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to...
According to a reputable firm, on a brand-new episode of her iHeart podcast Just B, Frankel attacked Markle for her shocking new interview with The Cut, claiming that if she wants out of the royal family, she must stop talking about it.
“You left the royal family and in every single interview you do, you are talking in some nuanced subtext, or slightly direct way about the royal family,” Frankel pointed out.
“Let it go, move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind. Because it’s only creating more drama for your husband (Prince Harry).” she continued. Because it simply fuels your husband’s (Prince Harry’s) drama.
Additionally, Frankel criticised Markle for wanting a podcast while simultaneously claiming to desire solitude and ensuring she is in the public eye. “These nuanced: ‘I want my privacy, but I want a podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special’… there’s a million things I could say about it.”
