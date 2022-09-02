Bethenny Frankel, a former member of the Real Housewives of New York, recently criticised Meghan Markle

Bethenny criticised her for being “polarising” and “self-important” in her previous remarks about the royal family.

According to a reputable firm, on a brand-new episode of her iHeart podcast Just B, Frankel attacked Markle for her shocking new interview with The Cut, claiming that if she wants out of the royal family, she must stop talking about it.

“You left the royal family and in every single interview you do, you are talking in some nuanced subtext, or slightly direct way about the royal family,” Frankel pointed out.

"Let it go, move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind. Because it's only creating more drama for your husband (Prince Harry)." she continued. Additionally, Frankel criticised Markle for wanting a podcast while simultaneously claiming to desire solitude and ensuring she is in the public eye. "These nuanced: 'I want my privacy, but I want a podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special'… there's a million things I could say about it."