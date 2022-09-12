Innocent reaction of Prince Louis over Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton shared Prince Louis’ reaction to his great-grandmother’s death.

Prince William has paid tribute to ‘Grannie’ in a statement.

It will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real, he said.

Advertisement

Reaction of Prince Louis to his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was disclosed by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

During a walkabout in front of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton shared Prince Louis’ reaction with a well-wisher.

Kate Middleton remarked, “My little Louis is just so sweet. He said, ‘Mummy don’t worry, because she [Queen Elizabeth] is now with great-grandpa.’”

In the meantime, Prince William has paid ‘Grannie’ a poignant tribute in a statement.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) Advertisement

A Statement from The Prince of Wales:

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

Advertisement

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

Also Read Royal photographer struggles to take Prince louis photographs Prince Louis gives royal photographer a tough time. Royal photographer revealed his...