Jesse Armstrong shocked everyone as he took swipe at King Charles III

Jesse Armstrong shocked everyone as he took swipe at King Charles III.

Charles recently succeeded to the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Viewers of the Emmys felt differently about Armstrong’s jab at the new King.

Advertisement

Jesse Armstrong shocked everyone as he took swipe at King Charles III. At the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, Succession, a highly regarded HBO drama series, took home the trophy for Best Drama Series.

Everyone was astonished when the show’s creator, Jesse, took a jab at Charles of Britain in his statement upon receiving the prize.

After Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, the former Prince of Wales, Charles, recently succeeded to the throne, and the British author remarked while accepting the accolade that it was “huge for successions in the UK.”

On Saturday, September 10, King Charles III became the new ruler.

Armstrong said at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, “Big week for successions. New king in the UK…for us,”

“Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles’,”

Advertisement

U.K. native added, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position that he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.”

“We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” Armstrong said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort,”

Brian Cox also appeared to try to put a stop Armstrong’s joke, saying, “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist.”

The creator continued by shouting out, “It’s a team effort, starting with the writers room, the producers who support us, the directors, my god, the extraordinary cast we are surrounded by, my goodness, our amazing crew. And HBO who protects and supports us, so many thanks.”

Viewers of the Emmys felt differently about Armstrong’s jab at the new King.

Also Read King Charles III addresses UK parliament for the first time Charles III delivers his first speech to parliament since becoming monarch. He...