Julie Andrews, star of Princess Diaries, honors Queen Elizabeth II

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral in Scotland on September 8, Julie Andrews expressed her warm homage to the monarch.

as reported by E! News, The Princess Diaries actress, who portrayed the movie’s fictitious queen, released a moving message in which she lamented the passing of her “beloved Queen.”

“A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II,” it read.

The actress from Sound of Music remarked that she felt as though her words caused her to lose a “friend.”

“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace,” she stated.

Julie concluded, “May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.”

The late Queen’s platinum jubilee festivities, which purportedly honoured the British monarch’s 70 years in power, were when the actress previously paid tribute to the late queen.

The source said that the actress was named “a dame for services in the performing arts” by the late Queen in 2000.