Kate Middleton criticized for capturing pictures of children

Young aspirant photographers have accused the new Princess of Wales of undercutting their dreams.

John Swannell said Kate Middleton snapped images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The 40-year-old has published her own photos to commemorate important occasions.

Advertisement

Over the years, Kate Middleton has won over royal fans with her superb photography abilities. However, many young aspirant photographers have accused the new Princess of Wales of undercutting their ambitions and dreams.

John Swannell, a royal photographer, recently accused the princess of snapping images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on her own.

Kate, 40, has published her own photos to commemorate important occasions over the years, such as the birthdays of her three children.

Swannell, 76, has asserted that the Princess is preventing other photographers from breaking into the field.

“All the work I got with the royals really elevated my career; nowadays, someone like me just won’t have the chance. Those chances should be given to young English photographers,” MailOnline reported.

“In some ways, though, Kate is probably right to do it herself,” he said, adding that Kate is not a “great photographer, but she just snaps away, and with kids it’s easier if you know them.”

Advertisement

Prince George turned nine earlier this year, and the Princess of Wales celebrated by releasing an exclusive photo of her oldest child. The picture was taken in July while the family was on a beach vacation.

Also Read UK to drown in King Charles coronation expenses amid crisis The coronation of King Charles III is anticipated to take place on...