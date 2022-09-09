Kate Middleton is expected to succeed Princess Diana as the Princess of Wales

The third King Charles in British history will give up his previous title of Prince of Wales and become known simply as the next king.

Prince William, his eldest son, is anticipated to inherit it.

A male heir apparent is often granted the title of Prince of Wales.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, there has been some rearranging within the rest of the royal family.

Most significantly, following his mother’s passing, the erstwhile Prince Charles took on the most prominent title: King.

When William’s grandmother dies, the title of Prince of Wales will not automatically pass to him; instead, the monarch must do so. At the age of just 9, Prince Charles inherited the title from his mother.

Kate will have her own title—Princess of Wales—since William is most likely to become the Prince of Wales. There’s a reason it sounds familiar; Princess Diana herself once held the position.

