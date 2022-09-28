Kate Middleton stays distant from Meghan Markle to avoid drama

Kate Middleton avoided difficulty by not being close to Meghan Markle, an expert says.

According to an expert, Kate Middleton avoided difficulty by not being close to Meghan Markle while they were in the UK.

Royal analyst Neil Sean explains why Kate would have avoided the Duchess of Sussex in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

“She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her,” he said to start.

“Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

“I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know,” he said.

“As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on.

“[And] was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well.”

He added that you can “understand Catherine’s reticence to get involved”.

