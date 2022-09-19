Kate Middleton’s parents arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Carole and Michael Middleton paid their respects at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of Kate Middleton, came at Westminster Abbey today to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Before the start of Her Majesty’s formal burial, the Middletons were spotted in the crush of early arrival mourners at Westminster Abbey.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London pic.twitter.com/THOLu5FR6j — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) September 19, 2022

Carole and Michael will stand by the Princess of Wales, along with their grandkids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they commemorate the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away at the age of 96.

A day following the monarch’s passing, Kate’s parents also gave her a moving homage. “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” was the message posted on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

In addition, a letter to Her Majesty’s loved ones was included in the homage. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the royal family at this time of great sadness.”

