Edition: English
Edition: English

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Articles
  • Carole and Michael Middleton paid their respects at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.
  • The Middletons were spotted in the crush of early arrival mourners at Westminster Abbey.
  • Kate’s mother wore a black mourning dress, pearl necklace and wide-brimmedeau hat.
Carole and Michael Middleton, the parents of Kate Middleton, came at Westminster Abbey today to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Before the start of Her Majesty’s formal burial, the Middletons were spotted in the crush of early arrival mourners at Westminster Abbey.

A wide-brimmed hat, a pearl necklace, and a black mourning dress were the mother of the Princess of Wales’ choice as she made her way to the funeral.

Carole and Michael will stand by the Princess of Wales, along with their grandkids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they commemorate the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away at the age of 96.

A day following the monarch’s passing, Kate’s parents also gave her a moving homage. “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” was the message posted on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she dedicated her life to service for the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

In addition, a letter to Her Majesty’s loved ones was included in the homage. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the royal family at this time of great sadness.”

