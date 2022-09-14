Kate reportedly happy about backlash against Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has turned to the “growing backlash” around Meghan Markle in order to “find comfort”.

According to royal insiders, Kate Middleton has turned to the “growing backlash” around Meghan Markle in order to “find comfort.”

This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer Magazine.

“Kate is very calm and not one to make a fuss, but there’s only so much she can take and part of her is struggling to stay quiet – it’s been nearly two years of these constant attacks,” they admitted in their opening statement.

The opinion of these people is that Kate “almost always finds a way to not rise to any outside stress or negativity of any kind. But this is a tough one to swallow, and she has felt like there have been digs made at her personally.”

As Meghan raises her visibility with more interviews and broadcasts, the Duchess of Cambridge hopes that these jabs don’t “get worse.”

The insider continued by describing how the heir apparent’s bride, Meghan Markle, “took comfort from reports” that she was “losing her popularity with her American fanbase.”

“She’ll see it as some kind of sweet revenge that her latest comments have seemingly backfired – the response has been quite surprising – it’s almost as if Meghan’s caused her own downfall.”