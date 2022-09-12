Kate shares Prince Louis’ poignant response to Queen

The new Princess of Wales shared her youngest son’s first comments after hearing the news of the Queen’s passing at this exact moment.

Prior to the official announcement on Thursday, Kate Middleton informed her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, of the death of their cherished great-grandmother.

During yesterday’s walkabout outside Windsor Castle, their mother shared the moving account of Louis’ reaction with well-wishers, as seen in a video posted on TikTok.

According to reports, the four-year-old added, “At least grandmother is with great grandpa now.”

Kate, who was holding a bouquet of white flowers a stranger had given her, appeared overcome with emotion as she read the touching dedication her son had written for her.

Banita Ranow, who was in the crowd on the Long Walk, claimed to have overheard the princess telling the kids next to her about Louis’s remarks.

The 28-year-old claimed that as the princess was speaking with the crowd, she started “welling up.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the new Prince of Wales, and the Princess of Wales all stood alongside one another to present a unified face.

They checked the flowers and balloons before doing a walkabout at the location while dressed in complete black. Since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April of last year, Prince William and his younger brother hadn’t appeared together in public.

Baljinder Ranow, Ms. Ranow’s 64-year-old mother, described seeing the four of them again as “fantastic.”

