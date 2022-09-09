Khloe Kardashian conveys her respects & condolences to Royal family

Khloe Kardashian conveys her respects & condolences to the Royal family.

Millions of people around the world are grieving and inconsolable over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Kardashians star wrote a touching tribute to the late queen on her Instagram story.

Khloe Kardashian conveys her respects & condolences to the Royal family. Millions of people around the world are grieving and inconsolable over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as loving tributes to Britain’s longest-reigning queen flood in.

While grieving the passing of the Queen, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian also expressed her respect and condolences to the British Royal family.

The Kardashians star wrote a touching tribute to the late queen, who served Britain for 70 long years, on her Instagram story.

She wrote, “Today the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A sad day for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world,”

Khloe added, “All of us should admire the Queen’s exemplary sense of duty and her commitment to her people. Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to us all,”

“She will always be remembered as someone who lead with dignity, grace and nobility over her 70 years as Queen.

She wrote that there is “so much change in the world,” the Queen as a “constant presence” to her “always brought a sense of comfort and peace.”

“She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her,” Khloe shared before paying her condolences to the Queen’s family.

While concluding, the star added, “God bless the Queen and may she Rest In Peace. She is with her Prince now.”

According to the Buckingham Palace, Khloe deleted a number of postings in her stories honoring the Queen, who passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

According to the official announcement, the Queen passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle with her sons, daughters, grandchildren, and in-laws present.

