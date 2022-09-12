King Charles and Camilla will abandon their social media accounts

Camilla greets crowd outside Buckingham Palace after King Charles’ accession to the throne

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III will no longer update their joint Instagram account.

Charles and Camilla’s Clarence House account had 1.7 million followers.

William and Kate have altered their social media profiles after becoming Princes and Princesses of Wales.

After assuming their new positions upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96, Charles and his wife Camilla will no longer use their Clarence House social media accounts.

Now, both the new King and the Queen Consort will post on the Royal Family’s official social media pages.

On Twitter and Instagram, the Clarence House account that formerly chronicled Charles and Camilla’s royal activities is still live.

However, the bios now read, “This account is no longer being updated. Please follow @theroyalfamily for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.”

While their Twitter page had 1.1 million followers, their Instagram account had 1.7 million.

The changes in the royal family as a result of the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on September 8 at Balmoral Castle are reflected in their account, which has since been amended.

The announcement of the Queen’s passing was made in Charles and Camilla’s final social media post, which included a black-and-white image of the monarch.

In addition, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, have altered their social media profiles after assuming their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales was added to their website.

