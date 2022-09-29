Advertisement
King Charles brings his own bed and toilet wherever he goes

Articles
King Charles III receives sad news

  • His travels with an “orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper”.
  • Former butler revealed that Charles uses a “valet to pump toothpaste onto his toothbrush”.
  • The new monarch of Britain bring his own bed and toilet seat wherever he goes.
King Charles III leads an unusual lifestyle and expects a lot of his assistants. The book claims that the new monarch of Britain always travels with his own bed and toilet seat.

His Majesty travels in a separate truck equipped with a “orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper”, according to Tina Brown’s 2007 book “.

Paul Burell, the former butler to Princess Diana, who was Charles’ ex-wife, previously revealed that Charles uses a “valet to pump toothpaste onto his toothbrush.”

He stated: “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.

“[Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

