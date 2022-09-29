King Charles brings his own bed and toilet wherever he goes

His travels with an “orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper”.

Former butler revealed that Charles uses a “valet to pump toothpaste onto his toothbrush”.

The new monarch of Britain bring his own bed and toilet seat wherever he goes.

King Charles III leads an unusual lifestyle and expects a lot of his assistants. The book claims that the new monarch of Britain always travels with his own bed and toilet seat.

His Majesty travels in a separate truck equipped with a “orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper”, according to Tina Brown’s 2007 book “.

Paul Burell, the former butler to Princess Diana, who was Charles’ ex-wife, previously revealed that Charles uses a “valet to pump toothpaste onto his toothbrush.”

He stated: “His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.

“[Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”

