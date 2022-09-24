King Charles extend olive branch to Prince Harry after dinner snub

Meghan Markle was reportedly banned from joining the royal family on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Prince Harry and Meghan allegedly refused dinner at Balmoral by King Charles and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex is now back in California with his wife and their children.

Despite the Duke of Sussex’s refusal to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to dinner during the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last week, King Charles and Prince William honoured them and extended an olive branch to them.

The Sun said that Prince Harry skipped supper at Balmoral with his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William after Meghan was supposedly forbidden from joining the royal family on September 8, the day of the Queen’s passing.

In spite of the dinner rejection, the Prince of Wales reportedly invited Meghan and Harry to Windsor Castle with him and Kate Middleton to observe the Queen’s tributes.

King Charles also let Harry to attend a vigil while dressed in military garb. The pair was mentioned in his first speech as monarch as well.

Following their prolonged trip in the UK, Meghan and Harry are allegedly back in California with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

