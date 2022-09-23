King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks honored to attend Queen’s funeral

Prince William often feels ‘caught out’ over grief for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William is frequently "caught off guard" by his grief for Queen...
India Hicks, the goddaughter of King Charles III, wrote about her experience at the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.
It was a “privilege” for the British designer and entrepreneur to pay her last respects to the deceased queen, she wrote on Instagram.
She wrote about how important it was to be present for the Queen’s historic state funeral rites and shared a photo of herself and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks.
“What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the State Funeral, followed by the Committal Service in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor,” she wrote.
“‘Service in life, hope in death’ said the Archbishop of Canterbury. God Bless The Queen. Long Live The King,” she concluded her post.
Hicks, 55, was a bridesmaid at Charles and Princess Diana’s nuptials and is the granddaughter of Louis Mountbatten, a distant relative of the Queen.
Following the announcement of Her Majesty’s passing on September 8th, she posted another ode to her last week on her Instagram account.
Hicks lauded the Queen for her 70 years in the monarchy and included a vintage portrait of the late ruler.
